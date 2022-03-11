Left Menu

AIADMK in Pondy hails victory of BJP in 4 states

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:54 IST
The Puducherry unit of AIADMK on Friday hailed the victory of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in four of the five states that went to polls.

Puducherry AIADMK (East Wing) Secretary A Anbalagan, in a release, said: ''The impressive performance of the BJP to retain power in four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, showed that the people have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' He extended his wishes to the BJP for the victory.

The AIADMK leader said Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy should hold a joint meeting with leaders of the constituents of the NDA to enlist their views before presenting the Budget for 2022-2023.

Anbalagan charged that the previous Congress-DMK coalition government in Puducherry had presented only interim budgets every year since 2016 hampering the Union Territory's development.

