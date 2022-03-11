EU should promise Ukraine membership, Slovenia's Jansa says
A large majority of EU leaders support sending a strong message to Ukraine that it will be granted membership in the European Union eventually, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Friday.
"Not tomorrow, of course, tomorrow they (Ukraine) can just become candidates," he said as he arrived for the second day of a meeting with his European counterparts at Versailles.
