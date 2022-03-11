Left Menu

Belgian PM : Would be a mistake to close the EU's door to Ukraine

Ukraine must respect all the necessary procedural steps before it can become member of the European Union but closing the door on the country would be a mistake, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

Reuters | Versailles | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:31 IST
Belgian PM : Would be a mistake to close the EU's door to Ukraine
Alexander De Croo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

Ukraine must respect all the necessary procedural steps before it can become a member of the European Union but closing the door on the country would be a mistake, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday. "An EU membership process requires a lot of reforms and it's logical that would go step by step, otherwise we'll have countries that will become members of the EU without being ready for it", he said as he arrived for the second day of a meeting with his European counterparts at Versailles.

"But on the other hand, it would be a big mistake to close the door to countries, like Ukraine, who feel threatened. We should consistently keep working with them", he said. "We could invite them to summits without them having any decision power (...) the Commission is working in creative ways in that respect. But to become a member, you have to respect the process", De Croo added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022