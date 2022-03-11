Left Menu

EU should give Ukraine candidate status now - Lithuania

Reuters | Versailles | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:40 IST
Gitanas Nauseda Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
EU leaders should have given Ukraine candidate status at a summit in Versailles, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday, voicing his disappointment that a joint declaration did not go that far.

"I wish Ukraine gets the candidate status now... but it was not possible today, but we will come back to this issue," Nauseda told journalists as he arrived for the second day of talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

