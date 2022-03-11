Left Menu

European Commission aims to double military aid for Ukraine, Borrell says

Reuters | Versailles | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:47 IST
European Commission aims to double military aid for Ukraine, Borrell says
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The European Commission aims to double the EU's military aid to Ukraine and has proposed earmarking another 500 million euros for this purpose, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"Everybody was completely aware that we have to increase our military support to Ukraine," he told reporters as he arrived for the second day of a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles. "I am sure the leaders will approve this money."

The EU is also considering imposing more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and the Russian economy, Borrell added.

