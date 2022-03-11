Left Menu

Day after Punjab poll win, AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:52 IST
Day after Punjab poll win, AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in Delhi
A day after the Aam Aadmi Party's stupendous victory in Punjab, its chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann met Delhi chief minister and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Friday.

Mann arrived in the national capital this morning.

This is Mann's first meeting with Kejriwal after the assembly election results were declared on Thursday.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who has been overseeing the party's Punjab affairs, was also present in the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.

Talking to reporters in Sangrur before leaving for the national capital, Mann said he would meet Kejriwal to congratulate him on the party's victory in Punjab elections.

Mann has said the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district.

On the party's resounding poll victory, Mann said, “The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious.” PTI PK SKC SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

