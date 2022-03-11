Left Menu

BJP's Arvind Menon terms SP as 'Samapt Party' after his party's win in UP polls

After Bhartiya Janta Party's significant victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, party's National Secretary and Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Arvind Menon took a dig at oppositions and termed Samajwadi Party as 'Samapt Party' and Bahujan Samaj Party as 'Bilkul Samapt Party' in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:22 IST
BJP's Arvind Menon terms SP as 'Samapt Party' after his party's win in UP polls
BJP leader Arvind Menon (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Bhartiya Janta Party's significant victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, party's National Secretary and Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Arvind Menon took a dig at oppositions and termed Samajwadi Party as 'Samapt Party' and Bahujan Samaj Party as 'Bilkul Samapt Party' in the state. "SP means 'Sara Parivar' (entire family) and 'Samapt Party'. BSP means 'Bilkul Samapt Party.' The third political front RLD means 'Roz Ludhakta Dal' (party changing side every day)," Menon said to ANI.

Further, unleashing an attack on Congress, Menon said, "the amount of corruption Congress party did in the UPA government, UPA now means 'Ulta Pulta Alliance', after which people lost trust in Congress." Taking on the opposition parties over the issue of Dynasty politics, BJP leader said, "SP, BSP and Congress are Dynasty parties whereas Bharatiya Janata Party is a democratic party."

"After Madam (Sonia Gandhi), her son Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress now. Similarly, after Mulayam Singh Yadav, we knew Akhilesh would lead the SP. The same situation exists in Trinamool Congress. But in BJP, no one knows who is going to be the national president after JP Nadda or UP President after Swatantra Dev Singh," said Menon. Menon termed the BJP's victory in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls to be a result of development initiatives taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the last five years.

"What we have promised to the public, we will fulfil it," he added. The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 constituencies, seeing a massive increase from 47 in 2017, and getting 32.06 per cent votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022