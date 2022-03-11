Left Menu

Manipur CM tenders resignation

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:54 IST
Manipur CM tenders resignation
Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh (Twitter Profile Image). Image Credit: ANI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor La Ganeshan, a day after the BJP coasted to victory in the insurgency-ridden northeastern state, bagging 32 seats in the 60-member House.

Singh has "given his resignation from the post of chief minister to be the caretaker chief minister till a permanent arrangement is made," the governor said on Twitter.

In the assembly poll results declared on Thursday, opposition Congress, in one of its worst ever performance, was reduced to just five seats from its single-largest party status in the 2017 elections.

The Janata Dal (United), which had not won a seat in the previous elections and the National People's Party (NPP) clinched six seats each, while the Naga People's Front bagged five seats, according to the Election Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

