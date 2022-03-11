Congress leadership will never learn, says Amarinder after Surjewala blames him for party's rout

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday took a dig at the Congress for blaming him for the party's defeat in the recent Punjab assembly elections. "The Congress Leadership will never learn! Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand? The answer is written in BOLD LETTERS on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it." Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Singh who had had late last year launched his own party Punjab Lok Congress lost his Patiala Urban Constituency seat and ally BJP could manage to win only two seats out of the total 117 assembly seats in the state as per the results of the assembly polls announced yesterday. Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala had claimed that the Congress party had lost because of the anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh.

"In Punjab, Congres presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is the son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change," said Surjewala said while addressing a press conference yesterday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), registered a historic win in Punjab with a three-fourth majority while in the other four states- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, the BJP is set to form the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)