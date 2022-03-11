EU's Borrell: Pause needed in Iran nuclear talks but final text ready
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:18 IST
A final text regarding the revival of the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers is "essentially ready and on the table" but a pause is needed in the talks due to "external factors", EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
"As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all JCPOA participants and the U.S. to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement", Borrell said on his Twitter account.
