Left Menu

As party president, I take the responsibility for SAD's defeat in Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal

The SAD could manage to win only three seats while its ally BSP won one seat.Asked to comment on the defeat of Badal senior, who has been a five-time chief minister, Sukhbir, who is the Alkali patriarchs son, said his politics never remained dependent on winning or losing nor becoming the chief minister.He is a selfless leader who dedicated his life to serve Punjab, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:24 IST
As party president, I take the responsibility for SAD's defeat in Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said as the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, he takes responsibility for his party's defeat in the Punjab assembly election and the SAD's core-committee will meet on March 14 to analyse the poll results. The Aam Aadmi Party scripted a stellar victory in Punjab on Thursday, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

The elections dealt a body blow to the Shiromani Akali Dal, which ruled the state several times, as its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his father Parkash Singh Badal, both former chief ministers, fell by the wayside. Badal said, ''As party president, I take the responsibility for the defeat.'' He said his party accepts the people's mandate whole-heartedly.

He also thanked his party workers for toiling hard although the poll results did not come the party's way.

Replying to a question, he said a meeting of the party's core committee and all candidates of the party has been summoned on Monday.

The meeting will discuss and analyse the poll results, he told reporters.

Commenting on AAP's landslide victory, he said the people of Punjab have entrusted a big responsibility on them.

He assured that as a responsible opposition, his party will extend full cooperation to the AAP dispensation when it comes to matters pertaining to safeguarding Punjab's interests.

Punjab being a border state, they will extend all required cooperation so that peace and mutual brotherhood is maintained, Badal said.

The AAP stormed to power in Punjab bagging a record 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The SAD could manage to win only three seats while its ally BSP won one seat.

Asked to comment on the defeat of Badal senior, who has been a five-time chief minister, Sukhbir, who is the Alkali patriarch's son, said his politics never remained dependent on winning or losing nor becoming the chief minister.

''He is a selfless leader who dedicated his life to serve Punjab,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022