Day after election results, Goa Cabinet CM holds meet to dissolve Assembly

A day after the BJP retained power in Goa, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday held a meeting of his cabinet to dissolve the state Assembly on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Today was the last cabinet meeting of the tenure. We thanked everyone. We also took a resolution to dissolve the assembly from March 14 as tenure is ending."

The Chief Minister further informed that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government would be decided by the Central observer of the BJP. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and Independent candidates.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) tally. Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each. According to Election Commission, BJP got 33.31 per cent vote share followed by Congress (23.46 per cent), MGP (7.60 per cent), Aam Aadmi Party (6.77) and Trinamool Congress (5.21 per cent).

Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening said that it will form a full majority government in the coastal state with the support of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and three independent MLAs-- Antonio Vas, Chandrakant Shetye and Alex Reginald. (ANI)

