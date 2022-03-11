Argentina lower house approves IMF deal, pushing it to Senate
Argentina's lower Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of Friday an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure $45 billion in debt, which should now move up to the Senate in the coming days for a final vote.
The bill to refinance the debt from a failed 2018 agreement which Argentina cannot pay back was approved by 202 votes in favor, 37 votes against and 13 abstentions, after a marathon session in Congress amid violent protests outside.
