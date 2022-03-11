Left Menu

Argentina lower house approves IMF deal, pushing it to Senate

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:39 IST
Argentina's lower Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of Friday an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure $45 billion in debt, which should now move up to the Senate in the coming days for a final vote.

The bill to refinance the debt from a failed 2018 agreement which Argentina cannot pay back was approved by 202 votes in favor, 37 votes against and 13 abstentions, after a marathon session in Congress amid violent protests outside.

