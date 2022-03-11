Left Menu

Bihar Legislative Council Election 2022: Sonia Gandhi approves names of 6 Cong candidates

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi approved a list of six party candidates for the ensuing biennial elections on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:42 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi approved a list of six party candidates for the ensuing biennial elections on Friday. These candidates were approved to contest at the state Legislative Council of Bihar from Local Authorities Constituencies.

According to the statement by Congress on March 11, a list was declared for six constituencies including Gopalganj, Rohtas, Darbhanga, Purnea, Kishanganj, Nawada and Samistipur. Names of Om Prakash Garg for Gopalganj, Vinod Pandey for Rohtas, Mohd. Imtiaz for Darbhanga, Tausif Alam for Purnea, Nivedita Singh for Nawada and Avinash Kumar for Samistipur have been approved.

The voting for biennial elections will be held on April 4 while the counting of votes will take place on April 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

