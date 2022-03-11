Left Menu

UK sanctions Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine breakaway regions

Britain announced asset freezes and travel bans on 386 members of the Russian Duma, its lower house of parliament, who voted for the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Britain had previously announced its intention to sanction Russian lawmakers as part of a package of measures designed to punish Russian president Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:01 IST
UK sanctions Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine breakaway regions
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain announced asset freezes and travel bans on 386 members of the Russian Duma, its lower house of parliament, who voted for the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Britain had previously announced its intention to sanction Russian lawmakers as part of a package of measures designed to punish Russian president Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. Friday's announcement said the sanctions were imposed for "their support for the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk."

"We're targeting those complicit in Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. "We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions." The new sanctions will ban those listed from travelling to the Britain, accessing assets held within the UK and doing business here, the foreign office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022