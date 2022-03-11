Left Menu

BJP won't make coalition with NPP in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

Following Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the party will not make any coalition with the National People's Party (NPP) in the state.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:02 IST
BJP won't make coalition with NPP in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the party will not make any coalition with the National People's Party (NPP) in the state. "BJP has got a full majority (32 seats) in Manipur. We are not going to make any coalition with NPP. NPF maybe and some independent candidates also expressed their willingness to support us. The decision will be taken in consultation with central leaders," said Singh.

"I submitted my resignation to the Governor but he told me to continue until the new government is sworn in. Our Assembly will last up to March 19 so the swearing-in ceremony will happen accordingly," he added. BJP has secured a majority in Manipur, the first time the party has done so, reducing other parties to single digits.

The party won 32 of 60 seats in Manipur. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Janata Dal (United) won six seats, Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022