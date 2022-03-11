Putin sees "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine
11-03-2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details. "There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued "practically on a daily basis".
Putin did not elaborate, but said in the televised remarks that he would go into more detail with Lukashenko.
