Left Menu

KCR visits hospital with minor complaints; no cause for concern, say doctors

Rao left for home later.Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed concern over Raos health and prayed for his good health.Concerned to hear the news of Hospital visit of Honble CM Shri.KCR garu with minor symptoms.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:10 IST
KCR visits hospital with minor complaints; no cause for concern, say doctors
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, underwent a medical check-up here on Friday after complaining of weakness and other minor health issues. The doctors said there is no cause for alarm.

Rao (68) complained of weakness and pain in the left arm and doctors from the Yashoda Hospital, including his personal physician M V Rao, conducted a preliminary examination. The physician said the doctors advised KCR to go for a preventive check-up as his annual health check-up was due.

A coronary angiogram was performed at the hospital and there was not any problem, said a cardiologist.

In view of the pain in the arm, MRIs were conducted and it showed mild changes which are common to everyone of his age, he said. It was felt that the pain could be due to the habit of reading a lot of newspapers and using an i-pad, said the personal physician of KCR.

The weakness is because of his tours and speeches, he said.

Rao suffers from diabetes and blood pressure, but they are under control, he said.

KCR has been advised rest for a week, the doctor said. Rao left for home later.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed concern over Rao's health and prayed for his good health.

''Concerned to hear the news of Hospital visit of Hon'ble CM Shri.KCR garu with minor symptoms. Pray for his good health & speedy recovery,'' she tweeted.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar too prayed for the long and healthy life of the Chief Minister.

''Concerned to learn that Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Chandrashekar Rao garu is unwell.

''I wholeheartedly pray Maa Durga to bless him with an early recovery and a long, healthy life,'' Kumar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022