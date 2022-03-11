Left Menu

Majority of German extremists back from Ukraine -interior ministry

Most of the extremists who left Germany to help Ukraine fight against Russia have returned, a German Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. In Germany, the number of anti-Russian and anti-Ukrainian incidents has been low and the ministry is monitoring the situation, added the spokesperson.

Most of the extremists who left Germany to help Ukraine fight against Russia have returned, a German Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. The spokesperson reiterated an earlier statement that the number of extremists in Ukraine was in the single digits.

Germany has been able to prevent further extremists from leaving to fight in Ukraine and Russia, added the spokesperson during a regular news conference, without giving a number. In Germany, the number of anti-Russian and anti-Ukrainian incidents has been low and the ministry is monitoring the situation, added the spokesperson.

