Maharashtra aims to become USD 1 trillion economy: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the third budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was aimed at an all-around development of the state, which was in a revival mode after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a step towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented in the Assembly the budget for 2022-23 and pegged the revenue deficit at Rs 24,353 crore for the next fiscal. As per budget estimates, revenue receipts would be to the tune of Rs 4,03,427 crore and revenue expenditure Rs 4,27,780 crore.

Talking to reporters in Vidhan Bhavan press room, Thackeray said a five-point development programme envisaged in the budget proposals will fulfil the objective of Maharashtra becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, a size not achieved by any state in the country so far.

He said agriculture, health, human resources, transport and industry sectors have got a ''booster dose'' in the budget.

At the same, the CM said, the budget focuses on common citizens and protects weaker sections of the society.

Thackeray said the budget makes it clear that despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and natural disasters, the state's development has been sustained.

