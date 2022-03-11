BJP to decide next Goa CM after meeting of party leaders

As the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) is set to form the government in Goa with the help of Independents and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Friday said the party will decide next chief minister after meeting of its leaders. "There is no confirmation yet, I have not received any call from the Centre, it will be decided after a meeting with the party national leaders in Goa," Sadanand said when asked about the announcement of the chief minister in Goa.

He claimed that the poll result in BJP's favour is the acknowledgement of efforts of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and his government. "We have won 20 seats and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has given us their letter of support and 3 independent MLAs have also given their letter of support to us. So we are in majority," said Sadanand.

He further said, "In the last two terms, our Government in Goa has worked honestly in spite of the pandemic situation. Goans have acknowledged the efforts of our Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and the cabinet." Earlier, the party's Goa Election in charge Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP will form a full majority government in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three independent MLA's support.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each. (ANI)

