Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman on wanted list

Yarmysh left Russia last year after a court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules. Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:07 IST
Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman on wanted list
Alexei Navalny Image Credit: Flickr
Russian authorities have put Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on a wanted list and are now seeking jail time for her, interior ministry and court databases showed on Friday.

"All that's left is to work even better!" Yarmysh said in a Twitter post, reacting to news that authorities were taking steps to track her down and imprison her. Yarmysh left Russia last year after a court-imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules.

Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home. Navalny - President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent - was jailed last year when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany following a poison attack with a nerve agent during a visit to Siberia in 2020.

Russian authorities have denied carrying out such an attack. Navalny, who is able to publish social media posts through his lawyers and allies, on Friday called for anti-war protests in Moscow and other cities on Sunday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.



