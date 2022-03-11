Kejriwal 'sure' that Bhagwant Mann will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab as CM

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he is sure that Bhagwant Mann will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab as the chief minister of the state. Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann today met Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. Mann will take oath on March 16.

Mann will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 along with the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Bhagwant Mann met the Delhi CM at his residence in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He touched Kejriwal's feet and sought his blessings.

"My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me for his oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a Chief Minister, Bhagwant will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

In the Punjab election, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat. Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu all lost to AAP candidates. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 15 seats, BJP netted three and independent candidates won two seats. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

