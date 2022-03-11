Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath tenders his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, a day after the BJP secured a majority in state Assembly elections.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, a day after the BJP secured a majority in state Assembly elections. The Chief Minister also offered flowers to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Governor Anandiben Patel congratulated Yogi Adityanath on winning the elections. The party swept Uttar Pradesh elections and the Chief Minister won from Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Before giving his resignation, Adityanath chaired the last cabinet meeting of the first tenure in Lucknow. The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

This is the first time in 37 years that a party has been able to retain power in Uttar Pradesh after completing a full term. Narayan Dutt Tiwari in 1985 had secured two consecutive terms in the state. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 seats and getting 32.06 per cent votes.

The two other major parties - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Indian National Congress (INC) - were reduced to a single digit. BSP won one seat and Congress two seats. Moreover, the vote shares of BSP and the Congress party stood at 12.88 per cent and 2.33 per cent, respectively.

In the 2017 Assembly election, SP had got 47 seats and BJP had secured 312 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

