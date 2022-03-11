US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; Texas judge to rule on probes of transgender kids' parents and

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall

Philadelphia is plugging a massive budget hole opened by COVID-19, avoiding layoffs and the closing of swimming pools. St. Louis is handing out $500 checks to 10,000 needy families. Denver has set aside $28 million for affordable housing units amid spiraling rental costs. With revenues still crimped by COVID-19, these U.S. cities can fund those initiatives thanks to a $350 billion bucket of coronavirus aid money for state and local governments enacted a year ago Friday.

Texas judge to rule on probes of transgender kids' parents

A Texas judge on Friday will consider a request she block state investigations of parents who get gender-transitioning care for their children that Governor Greg Abbott calls "child abuse." The Austin hearing is part of a pushback against proposals in dozens of U.S. states to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming treatment to trans youth.

98% of U.S. population can ditch masks as COVID eases -CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Thursday said some 98% of the U.S. population live in locations where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks indoors. The CDC on Feb. 25 dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors, saying they could drop them in counties experiencing what it described as low or medium COVID-19 levels.

U.S. Senate aims for passage of gov't funding bill on Thursday-Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday pushed for quick passage of legislation providing emergency aid to Ukraine and new domestic funding that would avoid government agency shutdowns at the end of this week. "Once this bill arrives at the Senate (from the House of Representatives), Republicans must work with Democrats to pass a bill as soon as possible, hopefully tonight," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

U.S. Census undercounted Latinos, Black people and Native Americans

Black people, Latinos and Native Americans were undercounted during the 2020 national census, new U.S. Census Bureau data showed, potentially affecting political representation and federal funding for communities with significant minority populations. The once-a-decade national population count is used to draw both U.S. congressional and state legislative seats in each state, as well as to help distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds for everything from public housing to Medicare to highway construction.

Apple's Tim Cook raises concern over LGBTQ laws in the U.S.

Apple Inc Chief Executive Office Tim Cook raised concern on Thursday over LGBTQ laws in the United States, mainly those focused on young people that opponents refer to as "don't say gay" legislation. Florida lawmakers recently passed a Republican-backed bill prohibiting classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students.

U.S. ethanol industry banks on carbon capture to solve emissions problem

U.S. ethanol producers are betting heavily on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to lower their greenhouse gas emissions and secure a place for the corn-based fuel in a climate-friendly future, according to industry groups and executives. But the plan is risky: The nascent CCS industry has been plagued by high costs and underperformance, crucial federal incentives for carbon capture are stalled in Congress, and public opposition to the pipeline infrastructure needed to transport captured gas is mounting.

U.S. FDA asks Philips Respironics to notify patients about ventilator recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Dutch medical equipment maker Philips Respironics on Thursday to notify patients about the company's recall of certain ventilators and other breathing assistance machines in June last year. FDA said in a statement that it had determined the order necessary, citing the risk of harm posed by the recalled products.

U.S. to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows

The U.S. Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents from the FBI investigation of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which killed nearly 3,000 people. In a filing, it told Judge Sarah Netburn in New York the FBI would have released most of the required documents by mid-March, but more releases would occur into mid-April.

Actor Jussie Smollett sentenced to probation, jail time for staging hate crime

A Chicago court on Thursday sentenced actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama "Empire," to 30 months probation and 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime against himself. A jury in December found Smollett, 39, guilty of five of the six felony disorderly conduct counts he faced, one for each time he was accused of lying to police.

