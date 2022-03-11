Left Menu

Decision on menstrual leave for Arunachal women to be taken after talks with stakeholders: Minister

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:33 IST
Arunachal Pradesh women and child development minister Alo Libang on Friday told the Assembly on Friday that a decision on granting a one-day menstrual leave to women would be taken in the state after a discussion in the matter was held with stakeholders.

Responding to a private member resolution moved in the Assembly by Congress legislator Ninong Ering, Libang said her department, in coordination with the health and education officials, would discuss the matter with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and other organisations.

He also said that women legislators would also be consulted before a decision was arrived at.

Ering, on his part, pointed out that countries such as Italy and Japan and the Indian states of Kerala and Bihar have made such provisions for women.

''It could be very annoying for women to work and girls during menstruation, especially on the first day. If they are granted a one-day leave, they can discharge their duties with more dedication,'' Ering pointed out.

Referring to the assembly poll victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Ering stated that women empowerment initiatives played a major role in ensuring the party’s win in these states.

In response, the minister said that the Arunachal government too, provided various facilities to the womenfolk of the state.

''Views could be divergent among women on the issue of menstruation. Many may not want to disclose it. We will discuss the issue elaborately with the stakeholders,'' Libang said, further requesting Ering to withdraw the resolution.

The Congress MLA, in keeping with the request, withdrew the resolution before the House was adjourned for the day.

