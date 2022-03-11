Left Menu

Speaker election: Maha ministers meet Governor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:47 IST
A delegation of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday in the backdrop of long-pending election to the Speaker's post, which is lying vacant since early 2021.

Cabinet Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal (food and civil supplies), Eknath Shinde (urban development), Hasan Mushrif (rural development) and Vijay Wadettiwar (OBC and relief & rehabilitation) called on Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai in the evening.

This was the third meeting of MVA ministers with the Governor in recent days. In earlier meetings, the ministers had requested Koshyari to approve the schedule of the legislative assembly Speaker's election during the ongoing budget session.

The Speaker's post is vacant since February last year when the incumbent Nana Patole resigned to take charge as the state Congress president.

In the winter session last year, the government had amended rules of the Speaker election and changed the mode from secret ballot to voice vote.

On Thursday, sources had said the state government will write a fresh letter to Koshyari urging him to approve the new date set by it to conduct the election.

The ruling MVA comprises the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

