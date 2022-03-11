Left Menu

Day after Assembly election results in five states, Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:49 IST
Day after Assembly election results in five states, Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the results of Assembly elections in five states were announced, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday evening met his ally and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

The meeting, which came against the backdrop of the BJP's stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh and victories in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, took place at `Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party had contested the Goa assembly polls in alliance but could not win a single seat.

The Sena also drew a blank in Uttar Pradesh where it had fielded candidates.

The Thackeray-Pawar meeting also came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra was trying to frame up BJP leaders in false cases, and submitted a video purportedly showing a public prosecutor being party to one such plan.

The state government is expected to respond to the allegations in the Assembly on Monday. Pawar had said that the government should verify the allegations while Fadnavis pressed for a CBI probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022