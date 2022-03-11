Adityanath chairs last meeting of outgoing cabinet, thanks people for support in polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet and thanked people for extending their support to the BJP in the just-concluded Assembly elections. The BJP and its alliance partners bagged 273 of 403 Assembly seats in the elections, the results of which were announced on Thursday. The Samajwadi Party-led coalition bagged 125 seats.

The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance, an official spokesman said. Later, Adityanath went to the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel, the spokesman said. The cabinet passed a resolution stressing that people have not only expressed confidence in the policies of the BJP but also paved the way for forming its government once again by giving a sweeping majority, the spokesman said.

