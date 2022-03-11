Poll results unfortunate, but we will regain people's confidence soon: Cong's Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday termed the assembly poll results unfortunate, but said the party will win back the confidence of people soon.

The Congress received a drubbing in assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur and drew a blank, losing Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party.

''In my political career spanning 50 years, I have seen many highs and lows of the Congress party. It is unfortunate to see the assembly results, but one should remember that we are the only ones who can fight fascist forces. We will regain the confidence of the people soon,'' Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the party has lost but not been defeated, even as he congratulated the BJP on its outstanding performance in the assembly polls.

''The Congress will yet prove a worthy adversary. As my colleague @AalimJaveri put it, we have lost but are not defeated. Our convictions, values and the spirit of our legacy are deeply rooted and will prevail,'' he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said, ''Sad but not broken. Shaken but not shattered.'' ''Don't lose heart, the righteous fight a lonely and hard battle,'' he tweeted.

Former Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is now a Shiv Sena MP, said, ''Trend for wins: Punjab: AAP greater than INC. Goa and Uttarakhand: BJP greater than INC. Trend for opposition benches: Uttar Pradesh: SP greater than INC. Manipur: NPP greater than INC.'' ''This is a decisive voters mandate and this trend should worry the principal opposition party of India,'' she said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)