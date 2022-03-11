Left Menu

Punjab governor dissolves 15th Vidhan Sabha

The Congress 18 seats was routed in the polls, with the Aam Aadmi Party winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly. The AAP sweep decimated the SAD-BSP combine as well. While the Shiromani Akali Dal got three seats, the BJP got two and the BSP just one.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:24 IST
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Friday dissolved the 15th Vidhan Sabha, an official spokesperson here said, a day after results for the assembly polls were announced.

The move comes after Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation as chief minister to the governor following the Congress party's drubbing in the polls.

The Channi-led cabinet in a virtual meeting here had recommended dissolution of the assembly, paving the way for the constitution of a new Aam Aadmi Party-led legislature.

''Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolved the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha with effect from the afternoon of the 11th March, 2022 in pursuance of the powers conferred upon him by Sub clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India,'' the spokesperson cited above said. The Congress (18 seats) was routed in the polls, with the Aam Aadmi Party winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly. The AAP sweep decimated the SAD-BSP combine as well. While the Shiromani Akali Dal got three seats, the BJP got two and the BSP just one. Several stalwarts, including Channi, Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh, faced defeat.

