People voted to bring BJP back to power, says CT Ravi

After the landmark victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assembly elections in four states, BJP national general secretary and party Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi on Friday said that people have positively voted to bring back BJP in power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. Speaking to ANI, Ravi said, "BJP won 13 seats in 2017 in Goa but now we have won 20 seats. In 2017, we got 32 per cent voting percentage in Goa but now we have got around 34 per cent. People have positively voted for us to make us return to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur."

The BJP leader said that the Aam Aadmi Party won the election because of a negative vote against Congress in Punjab. "We are strong from Panna Pramukh to the National level. Our National President JP Nadda leads everyone carefully," he said.

He further said that the law and order was a big issue in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leader also thanked all the voters of five states.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in the results of assembly polls declared on Thursday. AAP registered a landslide victory in Punjab. The Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to increase its numbers in the upper House to cross 100 due to its strong performance in the assembly polls and the National Democratic is set to get the majority mark. (ANI)

