Left Menu

Upbeat over BJP’s win in 4 states, party MLAs attend assembly session in saffron attire

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:50 IST
Upbeat over BJP’s win in 4 states, party MLAs attend assembly session in saffron attire
  • Country:
  • India

Elated over BJP’s astounding poll performance in UP and three other states, party legislators here attended the budget session in the Assembly in saffron attire on Friday and chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans on its premises.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ''effective implementation of welfare programmes'' in the country and UP, the saffron camp legislators said ceaseless efforts by the two leaders have helped curb crime.

Some of them expressed confidence that the saffron wave will also sweep Jharkhand in the next assembly polls.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, BJP legislator Amit Mandal said, ''The agenda of Hindutva and development worked well in Uttar Pradesh. The party will fight the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand with the same agenda.'' The BJP's Jharkhand unit had on Thursday congratulated the party leadership over the saffron camp's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, asserting that the people of the four states wanted a ''Congress-mukt Bharat''.

Taking a dig at the saffron party legislators over their chants in the Assembly, cabinet minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur said, ''BJP MLAs should be sent to temples and priests instead should be asked to attend the session as they would hold better discussions in the interest of the state.” PTI SAN NAM RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022