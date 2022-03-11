Left Menu

Independent winner extends support to BJP in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:05 IST
A day after the BJP swept the assembly polls in Manipur, Nishikant Singh Sapam, an Independent candidate who won the elections from Keishamthong assembly constituency, extended his support to the saffron party on Friday.

According to Chidananda, the state vice president of the BJP, Sapam submitted his official letter, pledging support to the saffron camp, to A Sarda Devi, the party’s Manipur chief.

The BJP on Thursday coasted to victory in the insurgency-hit state, picking up 32 seats in the House of 60 members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

