Left Menu

Row over delay in MCD poll dates announcement continues, Sisodia asks BJP not to cry like Congress

Slamming the BJP over the delay in the announcement of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party not to cry like Congress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:07 IST
Row over delay in MCD poll dates announcement continues, Sisodia asks BJP not to cry like Congress
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the BJP over the delay in the announcement of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party not to cry like Congress. "Stop crying like Congress. If you have the courage then don't run away, fight (contest MCD elections) with us. It will be a big achievement for you if you will be able to get even 10 seats," said Sisodia.

Sisodia's comment came after Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Delhi government of depriving the MCD employees of Rs 13,000 crores. Her statement comes after Kejriwal held a press conference earlier in the day expressing disappointment at the postponement of municipal corporation elections in the national capital, stating that doing so "weakens the democratic system."

"Today Kejriwal held a presser (on MCD polls delay in Delhi) I want to ask him... Does he know that Nagar Nigam had sought reforms last year? Delhi government has purposely deprived MCD employees of Rs 13000 crores. Kejriwal chooses to empty the Nagar Nigam treasury," Irani said while addressing a press conference here today. The Union Minister also said that Kejriwal should deposit Rs 13,000 crores in MCD's bank account.

Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava said that the Centre has deferred the announcement of polling dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election after the central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission. He also informed that the Centre was planning to introduce a bill in the budget session of Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

He further said that they were about to announce the dates, but now it will take another five to seven days to announce them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022