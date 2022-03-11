Developmental projects on Maharana Pratap will be expedited: Raj tourism minister

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Friday sought to assure the state assembly that the government will expedite various developmental projects related to Maharana Pratap in the state.

During the Question Hour in the House, the minister gave the assurance while also denying any encroachment at various sites related to the 16th- century Rajput king of Mewar known for posing a fierce military resistance to the expansion of the Mughal empire.

Various development work being carried out at places related to Maharana Pratap like Haldighati, Gogunda, Chapli, Chavand and Diverr under Mewar Complex Phase-II Will be expedited further, Singh said, while replying to supplementary questions by members on the issue.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Dharmanarayan Joshi, the minister also denied that there was any illegal encroachment on sites related to Maharana Pratap.

Talking about the proposed ropeway in Shri Veer Hanuman Ji Trust, Samod of Jaipur district, the minister said the project land is forest land and a letter has been written to the Forest Department for its consent to execute the project. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria questioned the progress of various Tourism Department's work.

At this, minister Vishvendra Singh said in a lighter vein, “I had gone on a year's leave. During this period, the department was in charge of the chief minister. Now, I have come back, so your orders will have to be followed definitely.'' At this, all opposition MLAs burst into laughter.

During the rebellion by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's camp in July 2020, Vishvendra Singh was sacked from the post of tourism minister due to the opposition to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In the latest Cabinet reshuffle in November 2021, he was, however, reinstated as tourism minister.

