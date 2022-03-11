Mexican president says regional tour in May will include Cuba

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he would visit several Central American countries and Cuba in a working tour scheduled for May. Lopez Obrador will visit El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Cuba, he said in a regular morning news conference.

The Mexican head of state has done three foreign diplomatic visits previously, all to the United States.

