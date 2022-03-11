Left Menu

Mexican president says regional tour in May will include Cuba

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:25 IST
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he would visit several Central American countries and Cuba in a working tour scheduled for May. Lopez Obrador will visit El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Cuba, he said in a regular morning news conference.

The Mexican head of state has done three foreign diplomatic visits previously, all to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

