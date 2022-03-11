Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann elected as leader of AAP Legislative Party in Punjab, appeals to MLAs not to get 'arrogant'

Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab Assembly elections Bhagwant Mann on Friday was elected as the leader of the AAP Legislative Party in the state.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:31 IST
Bhagwant Mann elected as leader of AAP Legislative Party in Punjab, appeals to MLAs not to get 'arrogant'
Chief Minister-elect, Punjab, Bhagwant Mann (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab Assembly elections Bhagwant Mann on Friday was elected as the leader of the AAP Legislative Party in the state. This came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party registered a huge win in the elections bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial face, won from the Dhuri seat.

Addressing the newly-elected MLAs, Mann appealed to all of them not to get arrogant and work for even those who have "not voted for the party". "I appeal to all of you not to be arrogant. Work even for those who have not voted for you. You are the MLAs of the Punjabis. They have elected the government," he said.

The Chief Minister-elect instructed the MLAs to not stay in Chandigarh and work in the areas from where they have been elected. "We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mann said.

Earlier today, after registering a historic win in the Assembly elections, Mann visited party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and sought his blessings. He also invited the Delhi Chief Minister to the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled to be held on March 16. AAP won 92 seats in the elections which made many tall leaders bite the dust across parties including Charanjit Singh Channi and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022