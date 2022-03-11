Left Menu

13 doctors elected as legislators in Punjab for the first time: Jain

  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen doctors have been elected as legislators in Punjab for the first time, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed on Friday, a day after the AAP stormed to power in the state bagging a record 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

''Political history created in India. For the first time 13 doctors have been elected as AAP MLAs in Punjab. Life saviours are now public representatives Congratulations @bhagwantmann @AAPunjab,'' the senior AAP leader said in a tweet.

He also posted a list of the doctors who have been elected to the Punjab Assembly.

The doctors who were elected as legislators include Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhy from Banga, Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal, Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Ravjot Singh from Sham Cahurasi, Charanjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib, Nachhattar Pal from Nawanshahr, Inderbir Nijjar from Amritsar South among others.

Senior Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also congratulated the AAP and its Punjab CM elect Bhagwant Mann for this feat. ''Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty &my erstwhile Lok Sabha benchmate BhagwantSingh Mann on their resounding victory in Punjab. Two pulmonologists & four eye surgeons among 13 doctors who are now AAP MLAs, the highest ever. Let's wish them luck implementing their own prescriptions!'' Tharoor said in a tweet. According to the list shared by Jain, of the 13 doctors, two are also ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) specialists.

The AAP won 92 of the 117 assembly seats, defeating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, as well as the BJP.

Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, trounced outgoing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi by 7,942 votes from Chamkaur Sahib, which the CM has represented thrice in the state Assembly.PTI AKM TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

