BJP will break record of 173 seats in 2023 MP polls, says Uma Bharti

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:45 IST
BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Friday said her party would win more seats in the 2023 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh than the record 173 in the 2003 polls. A day after the BJP won Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa comfortably, Bharti said her party's performance in 2023 in MP will ''throw up a surprise''.

The record of 2003, when the BJP won 173 seats in the 230-member House and dislodged the Congress dispensation under Digvijaya Singh, will be broken in 2023, she told reporters.

The BJP was witnessing a surge and the Congress, which is now devoid of ideology, would get decimated in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well, which will see polls next year, she said.

She, however, refused to comment on whether she would be a candidate for the 2023 Assembly polls in MP or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP retained power in UP and Uttarakhand comfortably as the two states are buzzing with change and development, she said.

She also said the Aam Aadmi Party, which swept Punjab, would not be able to repeat the performance in MP as such experiments ''won't work in a big state''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

