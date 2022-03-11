Mann to stake claim Saturday to form govt

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday to stake claim for forming government in the state.

Mann will be staking the claim a day after his election as the AAP’s legislature party leader in a party MLAs’ meeting in Mohali near here.

“A meeting of the legislature group was held here today. We have formally elected Bhagwant Mann as our leader,” said Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora here.

He said Mann would meet the governor on Saturday to stake the claim for forming the government.

Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as Punjab chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district. The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and defeating several stalwarts, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

