Left Menu

Mann to stake claim Saturday to form govt

We have formally elected Bhagwant Mann as our leader, said Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora here.He said Mann would meet the governor on Saturday to stake the claim for forming the government.Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as Punjab chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:51 IST
Mann to stake claim Saturday to form govt
  • Country:
  • India

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday to stake claim for forming government in the state.

Mann will be staking the claim a day after his election as the AAP’s legislature party leader in a party MLAs’ meeting in Mohali near here.

“A meeting of the legislature group was held here today. We have formally elected Bhagwant Mann as our leader,” said Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora here.

He said Mann would meet the governor on Saturday to stake the claim for forming the government.

Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as Punjab chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district. The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and defeating several stalwarts, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022