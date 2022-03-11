Left Menu

Sonowal greets CMs of UP, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand for 'magnificent victory' of BJP

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday greeted the outgoing chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand for the BJPs victory in the four states and said the win came due to the double engine growth witnessed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Sonowal greeted the chief ministers -- Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Pramod Sawant Goa, N Biren Singh Manipur and Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand -- through separate telephonic conversations.Spoke to Uttar Pradesh CM Shri myogiadityanath ji over phone congratulated him on the historic victory by BJP4UP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:00 IST
Sonowal greets CMs of UP, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand for 'magnificent victory' of BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday greeted the outgoing chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand for the BJP's victory in the four states and said the win came due to the double engine growth witnessed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonowal greeted the chief ministers -- Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) Pramod Sawant (Goa), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) -- through separate telephonic conversations.

''Spoke to Uttar Pradesh CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji over phone & congratulated him on the historic victory by @BJP4UP. The sacred land of Prabhu Shri Ram is moving fast on the Double Engine of growth under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Conveyed my best wishes to him,'' he tweeted.

Sonowal said the coastal state of Goa is India's pride and is rapidly growing under the guidance of the prime minister.

''Had a telephonic conversation with Goa CM Shri @DrPramodPSawant ji and congratulated him on the impressive win by @BJP4Goa. Wished him the best for the future,'' he said.

Congratulating the Manipur chief minister for the ''magnificent victory'', Sonowal said the ''jewelled land'' is witnessing massive transformations led by the priority focus of the prime minister. ''My best wishes for the forward journey of the state,'' he said.

''Talked to Uttarakhand CM Shri @pushkardhami ji and congratulated him on the tremendous win by @BJP4UK. Led by the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the Devbhoomi is on the trajectory of growth. My best wishes,'' he said in another tweet. The BJP Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022