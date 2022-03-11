Bhagwant Mann to meet Punjab Governor tomorrow, to stake claim to form govt

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann will meet Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit at around 10.30 am on Saturday and stake claim to form the government in the state after the Aam Aadmi Party won the Assembly polls with two-thirds majority. Earlier this evening, Mann was elected as the leader of the AAP Legislative Party in the state.

Soon after this, Mann has called a meeting of the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police at his residence in Chandigarh. This is the first meeting of the Chief Minister-elect before taking oath as the Punjab Chief Minister on March 16.

Addressing the newly-elected MLAs, Mann appealed to all of them not to get arrogant and work for even those who have "not voted for the party". "I appeal to all of you not to be arrogant. Work even for those who have not voted for you. You are the MLAs of the Punjabis. They have elected the government," he said.

The Chief Minister-elect instructed the MLAs to not stay in Chandigarh and work in the areas from where they have been elected. "We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mann said.

Earlier today, after registering a historic win in the Assembly elections, Mann visited party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and sought his blessings. He also invited the Delhi Chief Minister to the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled to be held on March 16. (ANI)

