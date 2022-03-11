Left Menu

Kejriwal meets newly-elected AAP MLAs from Goa, says they will work hard to 'fulfill all expectations' of Goans

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the newly-elected AAP MLAs from Goa and exuded his confidence in them saying "they will fulfil all the expectations" of the state's people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:47 IST
Kejriwal meets newly-elected AAP MLAs from Goa, says they will work hard to 'fulfill all expectations' of Goans
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with newly elected AAP MLAs from Goa (Picture courtesy: @ArvindKejriwal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the newly-elected AAP MLAs from Goa and exuded his confidence in them saying "they will fulfil all the expectations" of the state's people. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Met with the newly-elected AAP MLAs from Goa. Congratulated them on the win. I wish them all the best and I am sure that they will work hard to fulfil all expectations of the people of Goa."

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022