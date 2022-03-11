Patnaik asks BJD leaders to rise above politics, work for all

With his party having swept the recently held Zilla Parishad polls, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked his camp’s leaders to work for people at large without taking their political affiliations into consideration.

The CM's diktat to his partymen came amid allegations of post-poll violence by opposition members.

The ruling BJD had last month won 766 of the 852 Zilla Parishad seats in the state, while the opposition BJP and the Congress secured 42 and 37 seats respectively. Independents and other parties bagged seven seats.

During a virtual interaction with panchayat representatives of Hinjili and Seragad blocks of Ganjam district, Patnaik said people have reposed faith in them by voting the BJD to power.

''I hope you will not belie their trust and work for their benefit. If we serve the people sincerely, we can get their blessings,” he told the panchayat representatives..

Noting that his party registered a landslide victory in the elections, he pointed out that the mandate brought with it a lot of responsibilities which have to be fulfilled.

Patnaik also advised the panchayat leaders to remain united and devote time and energy towards the development of respective areas.

