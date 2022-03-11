Left Menu

AAP to hold victory processions across UP on Saturday to celebrate Punjab poll win

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:10 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will hold victory processions across Uttar Pradesh on March 12 to celebrate its resounding victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said here on Friday.

He said the AAP's victory in Punjab shows that people have accepted the party as a national alternative and want to use the broom (AAP's election symbol) to clean politics.

The AAP will set up a strong organisation up to the village level in Uttar Pradesh to ensure equal rights for all. Work in this direction will start immediately, Singh said.

He said the AAP will also organise district and state executive meetings in Lucknow on March 23 and 24 to review the party's performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Expanding the party organisation in the state will also be discussed during the meetings.

The AAP contested on all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh but did not win any.

These elections were a direct contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party and its allies. Therefore, other political parties did not get any votes and the same happened with the AAP, Singh said.

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and its alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal got six and eight seats, respectively.

The Congress and the Jansatta Dal got two seats each and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged one.

