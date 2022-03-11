Left Menu

Yuva Morcha activist succumbs to injuries sustained in attack

Rejecting the allegations, the CPIM said the party or its allied organisations had no role in the incident.The police also rejected the allegations that Kumar was a victim of political rivalry and claimed that the victim and one of the accused arrested in connection with the case were relatives.They said the incident occurred as part of a rivalry between two groups of youths in the locality in connection with the temple festival.The BJP district leadership alleged that it was a planned murder.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:28 IST
Yuva Morcha activist succumbs to injuries sustained in attack
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year old man, Arun Kumar, who sustained injuries in a clash during a temple festival in a village few days ago, succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in the district on Friday, police said here.

Police said six people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred during the festival held at the temple in the Pazhambalakkode village on March 2.

Kumar was an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP leaders said.

They alleged that Kumar was attacked by activists of the CPI(M) and its youth outfit DYFI. Rejecting the allegations, the CPI(M) said the party or its allied organisations had no role in the incident.

The police also rejected the allegations that Kumar was a victim of political rivalry and claimed that the victim and one of the accused arrested in connection with the case were relatives.

They said the incident occurred as part of a rivalry between two groups of youths in the locality in connection with the temple festival.

The BJP district leadership alleged that it was a planned murder. The party also called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the Alathur Taluk and two panchayats--Peringottukurissi and Kottayi -- on Saturday in protest against the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022