US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation

The Biden administration accused Russia of using the U.N. Security Council to promote disinformation from Moscow ahead of a Friday meeting on allegations of U.S. “biological activities” in Ukraine — a charge made without any evidence and denied by both Washington and Kyiv.

“This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack,” said Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

The Russian request for the Security Council meeting, tweeted Thursday by its first deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, followed a U.S. rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is operating chemical and biological labs with U.S. support.

“We're not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the U.N. Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation,“ Dalton said. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had made the accusation earlier this week, following a warning from White House press secretary Jen Psaki that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine in the invasion.

Psaki called Russia's claim “preposterous” and tweeted: “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denied Russia's accusation. Like Psaki, he said the accusation itself was a bad sign.

“That worries me very much because we have often been convinced that if you want to know Russia's plans, they are what Russia accuses others of,” he said late Thursday. “No chemical or any other weapon of mass destruction has been developed on my land. The whole world knows this.” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby called the Russian claim “a bunch of malarkey.” Dalton said “Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law'' as well as “a track record of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.'' UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu and U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo also are scheduled to brief the council Friday.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated Thursday that the World Health Organization, which has been working with the Ukrainian government, “said they are unaware of any activity on the part of the Ukrainian government which is inconsistent with its international treaty obligations, including on chemical weapons or biological weapons.” The United States for months has warned about Russian “false flag” operations to create a pretext for the invasion, which began Feb. 24.

The White House warning, and Dalton's statement Thursday, suggested Russia might seek to create a pretense for further escalating the 2-week-old conflict that has seen the Russian offensive slowed, but not stopped, by stronger-than-expected Ukrainian defenders.

The international community for years has assessed that Russia used chemical weapons in carrying out assassination attempts against President Vladimir Putin's opponents such as Alexei Navalny, now in a Russian prison, and former spy Sergei Skripal, who lives in the United Kingdom. Russia also supports the Syrian government, which has used chemical weapons against its people in an 11-year civil war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)