Meghalaya minister gives account of expenses under Nirbhaya Fund
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Friday told the Assembly that the state has received Rs 2,856.17 lakh under the Nirbhaya Fund from 2016-17 to 2020-21 for projects concerning women's safety.
Of this, Rs 1,794.27 lakh have been utilized, Shylla said, while replying to a zero hour notice moved by TMC legislator from Umroi, George B Lyngdoh.
The projects taken up under the Nirbhaya Fund include National Emergency Response System (NERS) Emergency Support System (ERSS), women’s help desk, anti-human trafficking unit and cyber forensic lab-cum-training centres, the minister pointed out.
He said the government has also received a one-time grant of Rs 50 lakh from the Centre during that period for the Meghalaya Victim Compensation Scheme.
Shylla further noted that Rs 16.63 lakh have been spent for setting up fast-track court and Rs 957.73 lakh utilised for building one-stop centres for women in 11 districts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Battleground UP: Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaditya to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 of Assembly polls
HP assembly passes condolence motion to pay tribute to 2 former MLAs
LoP in Kerala Assembly writes to MEA for safe return of Malayalis in Ukraine
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summons Assembly session at 2 AM on March 7, says acting as per Cabinet recommendation.
Bengal Guv summons Assembly session at 2 AM on March 7