New pol front floated in Jharkhand

AJSU Party and NCP along with two independent legislators on Friday forged an alliance, Jharkhand Loktantrik Morcha (JLM) stating that its purpose at present is to highlight issues faced by the tribal state.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto and party MLA Lamodar Mahto, state NCP president Kamlesh Singh and its two MLAs Saryu Roy and Amit Yadav floated the new outfit at a function here.

''The idea behind this alliance is to raise burning issues relating to Jharkhand in the state Assembly. Sudesh Mahto will be our leader while Amit Yadav will be the chief whip of the Morcha,'' Roy, who was minister in the erstwhile Raghubar Das government in Jharkhad, told PTI.

Roy, who had trounced Das in Jamshedpur(East) seat in 2019 after quitting BJP on being denied a ticket, said members of the new political party will meet Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to seek his nod for a ''unified performance'' in the House. JLM's role outside the assembly will be defined later, he said.

Sudesh Mahto said that the prime purpose of the new front was to raise issues on Jharkhand forcefully in Jharkhand assembly. The AJSU Party, an erstwhile ally of the BJP in Jharkhand, had after the 2019 assembly polls i indicated that it is open to post-poll alliance with any party that fulfils its agenda of better and inclusive governance. Hitting out at BJP and the Congress, Mahto alleged that both the parties are same and ignored the state.

The AJSU Party, which too was a part of the Raghubar Das cabinet and had five MLAs, has two members in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

Kamlesh Singh told PTI, ''We had been noticing for long that real issues were taking a back seat in the assembly and questions raised by opposition MLAs were either being evaded or false answers were being given. This prompted us to form the third front and we will meet the Speaker ''...This is not about NDA or UPA ...this is about a third front. Its only purpose is to ensure that the problems of the people were solved,'' he asserted.

Singh said he was hopeful that many more legislators will join them in coming time.

